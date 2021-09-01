UrduPoint.com

Emirates To Receive Final A380 In November

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) Emirates will receive three more A380 aircraft from Airbus this year with its last unit on order scheduled to join its fleet in November, bringing forward the original delivery timeline from June 2022.

All three new A380s to be delivered will be fitted out with Emirates’ much lauded Premium Economy cabin as well as its latest A380 cabin interiors and signature features including private suites and Shower Spas in First Class, the popular Onboard Lounge, fully flat seats in business Class, and the industry’s largest seatback screens for customers in all cabins to enjoy the airline’s extensive selection of entertainment content on ice.

These deliveries will bring Emirates’ total fleet of A380s to 118 units in November, including six aircraft equipped with Premium Economy seats in a 4-class configuration.

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline said: "We’ve come to an agreement with Airbus to bring forward the delivery of our remaining A380 orders and have secured financing for these units.

These new aircraft will also add more highly sought-after Premium Economy seats into our inventory, as we prepare to fully launch this cabin product in the coming months."

He added: "Emirates will continue to be the largest operator of this spacious and modern aircraft for the next two decades, and we’re committed to ensuring that the Emirates A380 experience remains a customer favourite with ongoing investments to enhance our product and services."

As travel restrictions ease with the global roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines, come October, Emirates will have reinstated its A380 operations on over a dozen popular routes between Dubai and: Amman, Cairo, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Guangzhou, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Manchester, Mauritius, Moscow, Munich, New York JFK, Paris, Toronto, Vienna, Washington DC, and Zurich.

Emirates’ 4-class A380s are currently operating on its London Heathrow and Paris Charles De Gaulle routes.

