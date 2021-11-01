Emirates to reintroduce services to Algiers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) Emirates has announced that it will reintroduce flights to Algiers, Algeria, from 9th November. Flights from Dubai to Algiers will operate twice a week.

The resumption of flights to Algiers boosts Emirates' African network to 21 destinations, and represents a full restoration of the airline's operations into North Africa.

With the easing of travel restrictions, and the acceleration of passenger demand, the airline is advancing its plans to expand its presence across Africa, and will operate 116 weekly flights into the continent with the addition of Algiers.

Customers flying to and from Algiers can safely fly to Dubai and enjoy convenient onwards connections to Europe, the middle East, the Americas and West Asia.

Emirates will operate to Algiers with two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays and the return flight to Dubai will be linked with Tunis. EK 757 will depart Dubai at 0930hrs, arriving in Algiers at 1400hrs. EK 758 will depart Algiers at 17:00, stopping in Tunis at 18:20. The flight will continue to Dubai, taking off at 19:20 from Tunis, arriving in Dubai at 3:55 the next day.