UrduPoint.com

Emirates To Reintroduce Services To Algiers

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 07:00 PM

Emirates to reintroduce services to Algiers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) Emirates has announced that it will reintroduce flights to Algiers, Algeria, from 9th November. Flights from Dubai to Algiers will operate twice a week.

The resumption of flights to Algiers boosts Emirates' African network to 21 destinations, and represents a full restoration of the airline's operations into North Africa.

With the easing of travel restrictions, and the acceleration of passenger demand, the airline is advancing its plans to expand its presence across Africa, and will operate 116 weekly flights into the continent with the addition of Algiers.

Customers flying to and from Algiers can safely fly to Dubai and enjoy convenient onwards connections to Europe, the middle East, the Americas and West Asia.

Emirates will operate to Algiers with two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays and the return flight to Dubai will be linked with Tunis. EK 757 will depart Dubai at 0930hrs, arriving in Algiers at 1400hrs. EK 758 will depart Algiers at 17:00, stopping in Tunis at 18:20. The flight will continue to Dubai, taking off at 19:20 from Tunis, arriving in Dubai at 3:55 the next day.

Related Topics

Africa Europe Dubai Algiers Tunis Algeria Middle East November From Asia

Recent Stories

Dubai Healthcare City sets up fitness &amp; wellne ..

Dubai Healthcare City sets up fitness &amp; wellness hub for Dubai Fitness Chall ..

31 minutes ago
 The Folk Heritage committee of the arts Council ho ..

The Folk Heritage committee of the arts Council holds the launching ceremony of ..

40 minutes ago
 KP Food Safety Authority gears up actions across p ..

KP Food Safety Authority gears up actions across province

9 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates blood donation camp

Minister inaugurates blood donation camp

9 minutes ago
 Germany Says Waiting for Iran's Next Move as Tehra ..

Germany Says Waiting for Iran's Next Move as Tehran Hints at Nuclear Talks Renew ..

9 minutes ago
 Saakashvili's US Lawyer to Visit Georgia - Defense ..

Saakashvili's US Lawyer to Visit Georgia - Defense Team

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.