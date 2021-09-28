Emirates to restart flights to London Gatwick with daily service in December

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) Emirates will restart flights to London Gatwick Airport (LGW) from 10th December, responding to the easing of international travel restrictions and an upsurge in passenger demand for winter sun.

The world's largest international airline will resume services to its second London gateway with a daily flight operated by a B777 aircraft, across First, Business and Economy class.

Flight EK015, will depart Dubai International (DXB) at 07:40 and arrive in London Gatwick (LGW) at 11:40, while flight EK016 will depart London Gatwick at 13:35 and arrive in Dubai at 00:40 the following day (all times are local).

The addition of London Gatwick Airport to flight schedules in December will restore Emirates' UK operations to six gateways, alongside the six times daily A380 London Heathrow service; double daily A380 flights to Manchester, ten weekly service to Birmingham, daily service to Glasgow, and four weekly service to Newcastle.

By the end of December, the airline will offer 84 weekly flights to the UK, making it easier for UK customers to access Emirates' growing global network of over 120 destinations - close to 90 percent of Emirates' pre-pandemic network, and for international travellers to visit the UK.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Chief Commercial Officer, commented, "With the UK simplifying travel and accepting international vaccination certificates, we've seen a big surge in demand as people have been a lot more confident in booking trips for the coming months and further ahead, be it for business, a winter sun escape or to visit family and friends. Gatwick has long been a valued partner for Emirates and we look forward to welcoming passengers back onboard an Emirates flight soon."

Stephen King, Head of Airline Relations at Gatwick Airport, said, "We are delighted to welcome Emirates back to Gatwick in December. Emirates has been a hugely popular airline for Gatwick passengers and it's fantastic that we are once again able to offer passengers across London and the South East the opportunity to connect with Dubai and beyond."