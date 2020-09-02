UrduPoint.com
Emirates To Resume Flights To Accra, Abidjan From 6th September

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 05:00 PM

Emirates to resume flights to Accra, Abidjan from 6th September

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) Emirates has announced it will resume flights to Accra, Ghana and Abidjan, Ivory Coast from 6th September. The addition of these two destinations takes the total number of points served by Emirates in Africa to 11.

According to a press release issued by the airline today, this will take the airline's passenger network to 81 destinations in September, offering customers around the world even more connections to Dubai, and via Dubai, as the airline safely and gradually resumes passenger operations to meet passenger demand.

Flights from Dubai to Accra and Abidjan will be linked services, operating three times a week. The flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents.

