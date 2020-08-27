UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates To Resume Flights To Bangkok From 1st September

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 12:45 PM

Emirates to resume flights to Bangkok from 1st September

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2020) Emirates Airlines announced on Thursday the resumption of passenger services to Bangkok with daily flights starting from 1st September.

The resumption of flights to Bangkok will expand Emirates' current network to 78 cities in September, offering travellers in Europe, the middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific convenient connections via Dubai to the popular Thai destination, the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

Flights between Dubai and Bangkok will be operated with an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft offering seats in First, business and Economy class.

Starting from 1st September, flight EK384 will depart Dubai daily at 01:50 and arrive in Bangkok at 11:30, while the return flight, EK385, will depart Bangkok at 03:25, and arrive in Dubai at 06:35, from 2nd September.

The statement pointed out that travellers arriving into Bangkok are subject to requirements and restrictions set by the Thai authorities.

Related Topics

Africa Business Europe Dubai Bangkok Middle East September From Asia

Recent Stories

Clash Between Police and Taliban Follows Car Blast ..

12 minutes ago

Pak Archery Federation launches tree plantation ca ..

12 minutes ago

Lebanon at 'risk of disappearing', French minister ..

12 minutes ago

Rwanda again tightens Covid-19 measures as cases s ..

16 minutes ago

Christchurch mosque attack: Court sentences Brento ..

22 minutes ago

Monsoon Rainfall: Overgrown shrubs, bushes spoil c ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.