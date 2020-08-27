Emirates to resume flights to Bangkok from 1st September

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2020) Emirates Airlines announced on Thursday the resumption of passenger services to Bangkok with daily flights starting from 1st September.

The resumption of flights to Bangkok will expand Emirates' current network to 78 cities in September, offering travellers in Europe, the middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific convenient connections via Dubai to the popular Thai destination, the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

Flights between Dubai and Bangkok will be operated with an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft offering seats in First, business and Economy class.

Starting from 1st September, flight EK384 will depart Dubai daily at 01:50 and arrive in Bangkok at 11:30, while the return flight, EK385, will depart Bangkok at 03:25, and arrive in Dubai at 06:35, from 2nd September.

The statement pointed out that travellers arriving into Bangkok are subject to requirements and restrictions set by the Thai authorities.