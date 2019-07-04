UrduPoint.com
Emirates To Resume Flights To Khartoum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 02:00 PM

Emirates to resume flights to Khartoum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) Emirates airline has announced that it will resume flights to Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, from 8th July, 2019.

"After closely monitoring the situation in Sudan and conducting an exhaustive review of all operational factors, we have decided to resume our services to Khartoum.

This will help support local business and increase access to international markets, as well as benefit passengers connecting to our global network," said Orhan Abbas, Emirates’ Senior Vice President Commercial Operations, Africa.

Operating daily, EK733 departs Dubai at 14:35 and arrives in Khartoum at 16:40. The return flight, EK734, departs Khartoum at 18:10 and arrives in Dubai at 00:20 the next morning.

