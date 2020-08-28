Emirates to resume flights to Lusaka from 4 September, expanding connections to Africa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2020) Emirates announces the resumption of passenger services to Lusaka with two weekly flights to/from Dubai effective 4th September, which will boost the airline's global network to 79 cities.

The restart of services to Lusaka will offer Emirates customers in Zambia the opportunity to travel to Dubai, as well as an array of onward connections to Europe, the middle East, Asia Pacific and the Americas through the airline's Dubai hub.

The addition of Lusaka also broadens Emirates' reach into Africa with nine destinations served.