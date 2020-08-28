UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates To Resume Flights To Lusaka From 4 September, Expanding Connections To Africa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 06:45 PM

Emirates to resume flights to Lusaka from 4 September, expanding connections to Africa

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2020) Emirates announces the resumption of passenger services to Lusaka with two weekly flights to/from Dubai effective 4th September, which will boost the airline's global network to 79 cities.

The restart of services to Lusaka will offer Emirates customers in Zambia the opportunity to travel to Dubai, as well as an array of onward connections to Europe, the middle East, Asia Pacific and the Americas through the airline's Dubai hub.

The addition of Lusaka also broadens Emirates' reach into Africa with nine destinations served.

Related Topics

Africa Europe Dubai Lusaka Zambia Middle East Hub September Asia

Recent Stories

Indian player among ten CSK members tested positiv ..

38 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan program to provide employment to one ..

49 minutes ago

5,688 participants at summer social platform at Mi ..

50 minutes ago

Army Chief announces Rs 50m for revival of hockey

57 minutes ago

Chief Minister alerts line departments in the wake ..

4 minutes ago

Karachi rain exposed federal, provincial and city ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.