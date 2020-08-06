Emirates to resume its A380 service to Toronto

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2020) The Emirates A380 will begin serving travellers on flights to Toronto starting 16th August. The airline has so far resumed A380 operations to Amsterdam, Cairo, Paris, London Heathrow and Guangzhou (8th August) – taking its A380 network to six cities.

Customers can fly the Emirates A380 from Dubai to Toronto five times a week. Flights can be booked on emirates.

com or via travel agents. Emirates flight EK 241 will depart Dubai at 9:10 and arrive in Toronto at 15:05 local time. The return flight, EK 242 will depart Toronto at 21:45 and arrive in Dubai at 18:30 local time, the following day, the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

With safety as a priority, Emirates is gradually expanding its passenger services to 70 cities in August, returning to over 50 percent of its pre-pandemic destination network.