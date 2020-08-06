UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates To Resume Its A380 Service To Toronto

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 03:15 PM

Emirates to resume its A380 service to Toronto

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2020) The Emirates A380 will begin serving travellers on flights to Toronto starting 16th August. The airline has so far resumed A380 operations to Amsterdam, Cairo, Paris, London Heathrow and Guangzhou (8th August) – taking its A380 network to six cities.

Customers can fly the Emirates A380 from Dubai to Toronto five times a week. Flights can be booked on emirates.

com or via travel agents. Emirates flight EK 241 will depart Dubai at 9:10 and arrive in Toronto at 15:05 local time. The return flight, EK 242 will depart Toronto at 21:45 and arrive in Dubai at 18:30 local time, the following day, the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

With safety as a priority, Emirates is gradually expanding its passenger services to 70 cities in August, returning to over 50 percent of its pre-pandemic destination network.

Related Topics

Dubai London Toronto Guangzhou Cairo Paris Amsterdam August From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

21 minutes ago

Etihad Airways reports $1.7 billion operating reve ..

1 hour ago

President summons Joint session of parliament toda ..

1 hour ago

PM summons NCC session today to discuss important ..

1 hour ago

Over 20,000 tonnes sludge removed from Karachi's c ..

2 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.