Emirates Transport adopts series of precautionary measures to combat coronavirus

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) Emirates Transport, ET, revealed it has adopted a series of precautionary measures in order to combat the spread of COVID-19 to secure its transport services and ensure the optimal safety levels for its customers and employees across all of its locations and facilities.

Hanan Mohamed Saqer, Executive Director of Corporate Services, stated that Emirates Transport, which employees more than 30,000 employees, operates a fleet of more than 39,000 vehicles and provides services to more than 2,500 clients throughout the country, was quick to adopt strong measures including the allocation of an initial budget of AED1 million to disinfect its fleet.

Saqer pointed out that - as part of its national responsibility – ET also provided 28 buses in various regions of the country for use in emergency situations, in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

It also participated in the national sterilisation procedures for 10,100 government and private school buses, and buses for colleges and universities, under a plan that was prepared in cooperation with the Ministry of education and the Abu Dhabi Department of Transport, as well as ET’s strategic partners and clients.

He added that Emirates Transport utilised its auto services and technical operations to assist the concerned authorities in confronting the spread of the coronavirus, by providing auto maintenance and support for the national sterilisation vehicles in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.