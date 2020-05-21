UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Transport Adopts Series Of Precautionary Measures To Combat Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 10:45 PM

Emirates Transport adopts series of precautionary measures to combat coronavirus

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) Emirates Transport, ET, revealed it has adopted a series of precautionary measures in order to combat the spread of COVID-19 to secure its transport services and ensure the optimal safety levels for its customers and employees across all of its locations and facilities.

Hanan Mohamed Saqer, Executive Director of Corporate Services, stated that Emirates Transport, which employees more than 30,000 employees, operates a fleet of more than 39,000 vehicles and provides services to more than 2,500 clients throughout the country, was quick to adopt strong measures including the allocation of an initial budget of AED1 million to disinfect its fleet.

Saqer pointed out that - as part of its national responsibility – ET also provided 28 buses in various regions of the country for use in emergency situations, in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

It also participated in the national sterilisation procedures for 10,100 government and private school buses, and buses for colleges and universities, under a plan that was prepared in cooperation with the Ministry of education and the Abu Dhabi Department of Transport, as well as ET’s strategic partners and clients.

He added that Emirates Transport utilised its auto services and technical operations to assist the concerned authorities in confronting the spread of the coronavirus, by providing auto maintenance and support for the national sterilisation vehicles in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Related Topics

Education Budget Abu Dhabi Sharjah Vehicles All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, France discuss ways of developing cultural co ..

19 minutes ago

COVID-19 causes new uncertainties for press, says ..

34 minutes ago

Modi invoked Nuremberg-like laws to keep Kashmir u ..

3 hours ago

MBRF supports People of Determination with dedicat ..

3 hours ago

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi grants academic exce ..

3 hours ago

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.