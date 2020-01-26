UrduPoint.com
Emirates Transport Completes 10 Infrastructure Projects In 2019

Sun 26th January 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) Emirates Transport, ET, reported that it completed 10 infrastructure development projects, covering a combined area of more than 250,000 square metres, in 2019.

According to Feryal Tawakul, Executive Director of Support Services at ET, the developments were undertaken to support the growing business activities and operations of the corporation, particularly in the transport and auto services sectors, and completed according to the highest international standards, and in line with the company's vision of integrated transport and sustainable growth.

"The projects are in line with ET’s development efforts to upgrade the services provided, according to the highest international standards, by implementing the requirements of its various branches, in line with current needs and expected future growth, as well as meeting the growing needs of the customer base, improving performance and operational efficiency in existing locations," said Tawakul.

In all, 2019 saw the completion of 10 projects in different parts of the country, including Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai. These include the construction of new buildings, and the expansion and upgrading of a number of existing buildings.

Tawakul added that all the completed projects are in compliance with the requirements of Abu Dhabi’s Estidama One Pearl rating, and confirmed the corporation's keenness to apply its sustainable growth values.

He also pointed out, that in order to complete the corporation's approved expansion and infrastructure development plans, a further four projects are due to be completed by the end of 2020, taking the total number of ET sites to 46.

