Emirates Transport develops smart digital services to support school transport

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) Emirates Transport announced the completion of a new set of digital and smart services and applications to support its operations in the public and private schools transport sector throughout the country.

The move comes as part of the implementation of a digital transformation strategy for the company’s services and businesses, according to Faryal Tawakul, Acting CEO of Emirates Transport.

"In cooperation with the Sharjah Private education Authority, Emirates Transport launched the smart application Your Children are Safe, which was developed based on its own experience with its huge fleet of more than 6,000 school transport buses," said Tawakul.

"With four decades of experience in school transport, the company is now moving into a new phase of its services in this field, from the level of providing and operating the usual school transport services to a broader scope, through which it provides the latest smart applications for school transport operations.

This move will enhance Emirates Transport’s position as an advisory reference in this sector for clients, including regulatory and legislative bodies, schools, educational institutions and transport companies," added Tawakul.

The application allows parents of students to track their children’s bus journeys to and from school, from the moment they leave the house and board the buses, until they disembark. The application will also provide stakeholders with a variety of data and operational statistics, such as the daily movement of school buses, the number of trips, transferred and absent students, and alerts in the event of any emergency.

The Acting CEO of Emirates Transport stated that the company attaches great strategic importance to smart services and their applications in its business, as a major component of competitiveness in business today, emphasizing that the company invests an important part of its material, human and technical resources in the development and adoption of these applications.