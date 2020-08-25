Emirates Transport prepares to transport 265,000 students for new academic year

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) Emirates Transport concluded its preparations to transport nearly 265,000 students enrolled in public and private national schools for the 2020-2021 academic year, by deploying 7,229 school buses equipped with the latest safety equipment.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Jarman, General Manager of Emirates Transport, highlighted the company’s keenness to offer safe, regular and sustainable school transportation according to the highest standards, in line with the precautionary and preventive measures adopted by relevant authorities and its strategic partners from around the country aimed at protecting children, their parents and workers from the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

He added that the company has prepared buses to transport students to and from 700 public and private schools, noting that it employs 7,059 drivers and 6,218 supervisors to carry out daily school transportation tasks, who have attended regular training programmes organised by the company.

The training programmes were drafted according to accurate plans, and Emirates Transport is keen to develop new training material, under the framework of its comprehensive plan to ensure the safety of students, he said. The training covers various areas, such as civil defence, first aid, driving, dealing with students and parents, and how to evacuate buses during emergencies, he explained.

The company is committed to ensuring the safety of its school bus fleet, in line with local laws and international practices, by utilising the latest technologies, such as smart tracking systems that use satellites, and a comprehensive CCTV monitoring system to track movements and locations, Al Jarman said in conclusion.