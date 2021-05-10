Emirates Transport provided more than 13,000 vehicles to 775 entities in Abu Dhabi during 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) Emirates Transport (ET) provided more than 13,000 vehicles of various use to serve 775 entities from the government and private sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, during the year 2020, it has been revealed.

Abdulla Alameri, Head of Operations for Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, said that the efforts made by the company to provide integrated transport services that are competitive, safe and sustainable has positively reflected on meeting the aspirations of its customers.

He also stressed that the company is committed to applying the best safety and quality standards in accordance with the highest international and local practices and standards.

Alameri indicated that ET had also provided 6,139 drivers, alongside the 13,000 vehicles that include light and heavy vehicles, motorcycles and trucks, and more than 13,000 vehicles of various uses.

Alameri further stated that ET’s services in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra during the year 2020 included transport services for government and private schools, leasing of vehicles, logistical services, refrigerated transport, transport of petroleum products, airport taxi services and taxi vehicles, as well as limousine services for VIP clients.

Some of these clients include the Ministry of education, ADNOC, government and private hospitals, ministries, local and Federal authorities and others.

Alameri explained that during the year 2020, Emirates Transport provided 5,100 school buses and 5,346 drivers to transport 71,243 male and female students to and from 292 public and private schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, stressing that the company applies precautionary and preventive measures to all school transport buses.