Emirates Transport signs contracts worth AED105 million in Q1

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) Emirates Transport has announced the signing of 35 new and renewed contracts with several government and private sector entities in the emirates of Dubai and Sharjah worth a total of AED105 million during the first quarter of 2020.

Head of Sales for the Zone, Tariq AlSedawi, said that the signed contracts, which have a range in duration of between two to five years, were for the provision of passenger transport and vehicle leasing services involving approximately 518 cars and buses, in addition to providing more than 173 qualified drivers.

The fleet of the ET’s Transport and Leasing Division currently stands at more than 17,000 vehicles, which include buses and light vehicles and employs nearly 7,000 drivers.

Some of the Division’s most prominent clients in Dubai and Sharjah include: Emirates Airline Group, Dubai Duty Free, Etisalat, ENOC, Dubai Health Authority, in addition to a number of universities and colleges.