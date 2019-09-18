UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Transport To Provide 630 School Buses In Dubai, Sharjah

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:45 PM

Emirates Transport to provide 630 school buses in Dubai, Sharjah

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) Emirates Transport, ET, has announced the signing of 12 new and renewed school transport contracts with several schools in Dubai and Sharjah.

With the newly signed contracts, the corporation will provide 630 school buses to ferry approximately 17,000 students, said a press release issued by Emirates Transport on Wednesday.

The ET’s School Transport Division is now offering services to 36 private schools, said Tariq AlSedawi, Area Sales Manager for Dubai and Sharjah.

AlSedawi added that the growth in contracts with private schools was mirrored by an increase in the size of the fleet of school buses. The initial 400 buses in 2014, when the ET Private Schools Transport Centre was first established, was increased to more than 1,000 by the end of 2018, said the press release.

Related Topics

Dubai Sharjah 2018

Recent Stories

Pakistan to make every possible effort for resumpt ..

4 minutes ago

Macron in Rome to turn populist page

8 minutes ago

US consular staffer to stay in Turkey jail on spy ..

8 minutes ago

Prohibited material, narcotics recovered, two arre ..

4 minutes ago

Explosion Rocks Afghanistan's Jalalabad - Local Au ..

4 minutes ago

IS Supporter Preparing Terrorist Attack in Dagesta ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.