Emirates Transports 100 Tonnes Of COVID-19 Relief Cargo To India In May 2021

Tue 29th June 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) Emirates SkyCargo flew 100 tonnes of relief materials free of charge from Dubai to India during a three week period in May 2021 to support the Indian community to battle the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the Emirates India Humanitarian Airbridge, Emirates donated cargo capacity to transport essential supplies such as relief tents and thousands of oxygen cylinders and concentrators free of charge on flights to Indian destinations.

"Emirates is deeply connected and committed to India. The Emirates India Humanitarian Airbridge was our contribution to assist the Indian community fight the second wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. We are heartened that India is overcoming the virus and we are honoured to have supported the efforts of partners by donating much needed air cargo capacity for moving essential goods quickly and reliably into nine Indian cities," said Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo.

"The Emirates India humanitarian airbridge confirms the important role that is being played by the private sector worldwide, for providing assistance to millions of people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This airbridge done with Emirates, confirms the strong partnership and commitment of the two Dubai entities in facilitating the humanitarian action of the international organisations and United Nations agencies operating within IHC. Together we fulfill the mandate of the IHC and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai’s vision to support humanitarian needs all around the world. IHC has embraced the Sustainable Development Goal 'Partnership' and is very proud to have partnered with Emirates SkyCargo and the International humanitarian community for the extraordinary efforts done for responding to the requirements due to the pandemic in addition to other emergencies," said Giuseppe Saba, CEO of the IHC.

"Tackling the COVID-19 pandemic is a race against time. It is also a complex logistics operation that works around to clock to provide frontline health workers with the equipment they need and ensure equitable access to vaccines for all. From our warehousing hub in the United Arab Emirates, UNICEF can rapidly deploy supplies across continents. That capability couldn’t be possible without our partners’ support. Thanks to Emirates SkyCargo’s solutions, and as demonstrated with the India airbridge, we are able to quickly and efficiently deliver life-saving supplies," said Eltayeb Adam, UNICEF Representative to the Gulf Area.

Emirates set up the India Humanitarian Airbridge in early May 2021 to boost the transportation of urgent medical and relief items to India by offering cargo capacity free of charge on its flights from Dubai to India. The first shipment under the Airbridge initiative flew from Dubai to Delhi on 13 May and comprised 12 tonnes of multi-purpose tent equipment for field hospitals sent by the World Health Organisation through the IHC.

Emirates SkyCargo and the IHC have joined hands in the past to deliver relief materials around the world to communities impacted by humanitarian crises. Most recently, the IHC helped channel relief efforts for the India Humanitarian Airbridge, drawing upon their extensive expertise in working with humanitarian agencies and relief logistics.

