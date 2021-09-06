UrduPoint.com

Emirates Transports Over 1.2 Million Passengers In July And August

Mon 06th September 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) Over the summer travel months of July and August, Emirates handled nearly 1.2 million customers at its hub, compared to 402,000 customers during the same period in 2020, highlighting the safe and smooth resumption of international travel to and through Dubai. In fact, in 2020, Emirates was the largest international airline carrying over 15.8 million passengers, according to IATA’s latest World Air Transport Statistics 2021.

Since Dubai re-opened to international visitors, Emirates has gradually restored its network and flight schedules from just a handful of cities in July 2020 to over 120 destinations today, with more flights to be layered onto over 20 Emirates routes by October.

Always aiming to provide the best possible travel experience, particularly during a turbulent time for international travel, Emirates has continued to deliver innovative new customer services, ensure the health and safety of its customers and employees, and provide the most updated travel information for customers across the world.

These investments over the past 12 months have enabled Emirates to facilitate the resumption of travel, while enhancing customer experience.

Enabling customers to check-in, receive their boarding pass, choose seats on board, and drop off their bags, Emirates’ new self-service check-in and bag drop kiosks have seen increasing usage since its introduction in September 2020. In July and August alone, over 568,000 customers used this convenient service which enabled them to skip queuing at the counter, breeze through the airport and proceed directly to immigration. Following the positive reception from customers, Emirates will introduce 6 additional self-service check-in and bag drop kiosks in its First and business Class terminal area this month

