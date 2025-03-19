Emirates unveils 7 new destinations in A350 network expansion

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 19th March, 2025 (WAM) – Emirates has revealed a new set of destinations that will receive its Airbus A350 aircraft, as more newly delivered jets enter service.

With this latest A350 deployment, the airline is expanding its short- and medium-haul network in the middle East, GCC, and Europe. For the first time, Emirates will also operate the A350 in Africa and Southeast Asia.

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates, said, "Our strategic expansion of A350 operations across diverse regions, including the Middle East, GCC, Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia, demonstrates the flexibility and efficiency of this aircraft.

"

The latest additions to Emirates’ A350 fleet will begin scheduled operations to the following destinations: Tunis – Six weekly flights, starting 1st June; Amman – Daily flight, starting 1st June; Istanbul – Daily flight, starting 1st July; Dammam – Daily flight, starting 1st July; Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) – Daily flight, starting 1st August; Baghdad – Three weekly flights (Monday, Wednesday, Sunday), starting 3rd August; Oslo – Daily flight, starting 1st September.

Emirates will announce additional A350 destinations, including long-haul routes, in the coming months as more aircraft join its fleet.