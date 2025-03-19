Emirates Unveils 7 New Destinations In A350 Network Expansion
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 05:16 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 19th March, 2025 (WAM) – Emirates has revealed a new set of destinations that will receive its Airbus A350 aircraft, as more newly delivered jets enter service.
With this latest A350 deployment, the airline is expanding its short- and medium-haul network in the middle East, GCC, and Europe. For the first time, Emirates will also operate the A350 in Africa and Southeast Asia.
Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates, said, "Our strategic expansion of A350 operations across diverse regions, including the Middle East, GCC, Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia, demonstrates the flexibility and efficiency of this aircraft.
"
The latest additions to Emirates’ A350 fleet will begin scheduled operations to the following destinations: Tunis – Six weekly flights, starting 1st June; Amman – Daily flight, starting 1st June; Istanbul – Daily flight, starting 1st July; Dammam – Daily flight, starting 1st July; Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) – Daily flight, starting 1st August; Baghdad – Three weekly flights (Monday, Wednesday, Sunday), starting 3rd August; Oslo – Daily flight, starting 1st September.
Emirates will announce additional A350 destinations, including long-haul routes, in the coming months as more aircraft join its fleet.
Recent Stories
SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate busin ..
FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax regist ..
EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry
Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union Association for Human Rights
Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 international experts
Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's legacy of giving, compassion: ..
Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empower Dubai Government workforce
DP World expands electric freight operations at Jebel Ali Port
Emirates unveils 7 new destinations in A350 network expansion
EDGE expands naval capabilities through multi-billion Euro joint venture with CM ..
Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity launched on Zayed Humanitarian Day
Zayed Humanitarian Day chance to uphold solidarity, human brotherhood: Hazza bin ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
G42, NVIDIA unveil AI-powered weather forecasting system3 minutes ago
-
Egypt condemns terrorist attack on Somali President convoy3 minutes ago
-
SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate business growth3 minutes ago
-
Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi receives US Consul-General3 minutes ago
-
European defence white paper focuses on rearming Europe3 minutes ago
-
PureHealth launches multidisciplinary memory clinic3 minutes ago
-
FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax registration4 minutes ago
-
EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry4 minutes ago
-
UAE President holds phone call with Somali President4 minutes ago
-
Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union Association for Human Rights4 minutes ago
-
Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 international experts4 minutes ago
-
Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's legacy of giving, compassion: Abdulla Al Hamed4 minutes ago