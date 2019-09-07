Emirates Water and Electricity Company announced as a host sponsor of World Energy Congress

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2019) The 24th World Energy Congress today announced Emirates Water and Electricity Company, EWEC, as a Host Sponsor and key exhibitor, at the upcoming Congress.

The inclusion of EWEC in the 24th World Energy Congress, taking place from September 9th to 12th at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre,ADNEC, means most of the UAE’s major energy companies will feature prominently at the four-day event.

Officially formed in 2018, EWEC succeeds the former Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Company. It operates within the portfolio of the Abu Dhabi Power Corporation and plays vital planning and commercial roles to ensure electricity and water is supplied in the emirate of Abu Dhabi as well as parts of the Northern Emirates.

As host sponsor, EWEC will showcase its contribution to energy production, including its extensive investment in alternative sources of energy, in WEC’s main exhibition space in ADNEC.

At EWEC’s exhibition stand # H7-190, visitors and officials can find out more about the company’s achievements, its vision to deliver sustainable sources of energy, and ongoing drive to transform the UAE’s water and power sector while enhancing output and efficiency.

Dr. Matar Al Neyadi, Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry and Chairman of the UAE Organisng Committee, said: "We are delighted to announce the Emirates Water and Electricity Company’s valuable participation as host sponsor at the World Energy Congress.

"As one of the main players in the UAE’s energy industry, EWEC has consistently demonstrated best practice in the utilization of expertise and resources to deliver the highest standards of water production and power generation.

"Furthermore, EWEC has made great strides in developing and implementing sustainable sources of energy to support the UAE’s goal of diversifying the energy industry.

"EWEC joins the UAE’s major water and electricity companies in showcasing the huge advances being made across the Emirates in efficient, sustainable and technologically advanced power production and supply."

Othman Al Ali, EWEC CEO, said: "We are delighted to take part in the 24th World Energy Congress. We are confident that the event will be a great success, and a great opportunity to strengthen global partnerships, interact with global industry leaders, and explore technical requirements to meet future global energy demand using both traditional and sustainable resources, for the benefit of both our country and the rest of the world."

This year’s World Energy Congress will welcome more than 300 speakers and thousands of global attendees to the capital of the UAE. More than 80 sessions will be held focusing on the entire energy spectrum including oil and gas, electricity, coal, nuclear power and renewable energy, as well as transport, energy efficiency, finance, investment, consultancy and other sectors that are affected by the energy sector.