Emirates Welcomes AC Milan Legend Daniele Massaro To Its Expo 2020 Dubai Pavilion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) Emirates, the Premier Partner and Official Airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, has welcomed AC Milan legend Daniele Massaro to its Pavilion.

Boutros Boutros, Divisional Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Marketing & Brand for Emirates, hosted the club legend who visited the Emirates Pavilion as part of the club's "From Milan to Many: Watch Parties" initiative, which saw the club host a screening event for the AC Milan vs FC Porto game in the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The viewing event took place yesterday and brought together local AC Milan fans to help cheer their team on during an important season match. The club will continue with its Watch Parties initiative with a screening event in New York City for the much anticipated Milan Derby on Sunday.

Daniele Massaro, AC Milan legend and Brand Ambassador joined the club during their Expo 2020 Dubai tour, and had the chance to experience the futuristic installations at the Emirates Pavilion. The tour included learning about the basic principles of aerodynamics at the Science of Flight experience, exploring the future of commercial aviation, and embarking on his own personalized aviation journey.

Massaro commented on his visit to Dubai and the Emirates Pavilion, saying, "It is always a pleasure to visit Dubai, but this experience was made extra special by this fantastic event that is Expo 2020 Dubai. It was great to interact with the Rossoneri international fanbase at our Watch Party and also to visit the Emirates Pavilion where I felt like travelling forward in time and experience what the future of aviation will look like – something that proves how pioneering Emirates is as a brand and an experience that I would recommend to anyone visiting the exhibition."

Emirates is supporting the "From Milan to Many: Watch Parties initiative", by bringing AC Milan fans closer to their favorite club, and is helping bring Daniele Massaro, as well as iconic club memorabilia, including one of the club's most recognizable trophies to Dubai.

Located in the Opportunity District, the Emirates Pavilion provides Expo 2020 Dubai visitors a technically advanced, must-see opportunity to experience the future of aviation through its interactive, multi-sensory installations.

