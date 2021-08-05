UrduPoint.com

Emirates Welcomes UK's Decision To Add UAE To Its ‘amber List’ For International Travel

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Emirates welcomes UK&#039;s decision to add UAE to its ‘amber list’ for international travel

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2021) Adnan Kazim, Emirates Chief Commercial Officer said:"Emirates welcomes the decision to add the UAE to the UK’s ‘amber list’ for international travel, reflecting the extensive steps thathave been taken to mitigate the spread of the virus in the UK and UAE.'' ''Since the UK’s announcement last evening, we’ve seen a huge surge in queries from customers desperate to travel to see their families, planning their kids’ return for the new school term, as well as their postponed business or holiday travel. Emirates is reviewing our operations to various points in the UK and any service restart will be announced in the usual fashion," he added.

"The UAE currently has one of the world’s most successful vaccination programmes – with over 79 percent of the population having received one dose and over 71 percent already fully vaccinated.

Given the low numbers of coronavirus cases in the UAE, the extensive testing at Dubai International Airport, and the careful health and safety measures in place across the passenger journey, we hope to see the UAE moving to the ‘green’ list soon. '' ''We have been working closelywith partners around the world, including IATA, to help passengers easily and securely manage their travel in line with any government requirements for COVID-19 testing or vaccine information and will continue to work with the UK government to safely resume travel," he concluded.

Related Topics

World Business UAE Dubai United Kingdom From Government Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Noor Mukadam Case: Bail plea of Zahir Jaffer’s p ..

Noor Mukadam Case: Bail plea of Zahir Jaffer’s parents rejected

34 minutes ago
 Singer Rihanna is officially a billionaire, Forbes ..

Singer Rihanna is officially a billionaire, Forbes says

43 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new senior officials ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new senior officials at Dubai Culture

51 minutes ago
 Satellites reveal how forests increase cloud and c ..

Satellites reveal how forests increase cloud and cool climate: European Space Ag ..

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Sports Council discusses cooperation with ..

Sharjah Sports Council discusses cooperation with Spanish newspaper &#039;Marca& ..

51 minutes ago
 UVAS observes one minute silence to express solida ..

UVAS observes one minute silence to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri p ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.