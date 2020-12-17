Emirates wins ‘Airline of the Year’ at Aviation Business Awards

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2020) Emirates has taken home Airline of the Year 2020 at the Aviation Business Awards. The airline was recognised for its resilience, agility and innovation in the face of the global pandemic, often leading the industry in its initiatives to boost traveller confidence and comfort.

Emirates was also hailed for its customer-centric approach, optimising the utilisation of its fleet to generate revenue, striking a balance between business imperatives with new health and safety protocols, while maintaining its industry-leading passenger experience.

Sir Tim Clark was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the ceremony, which recognised his contributions to the aviation industry over the course of his career.

In November, Sir Tim was also the recipient of the Gulf Business Lifetime Achievement Award recognising his dedication and commitment to building the airline, and his pivotal role in transforming the flying experience not just at Emirates, but for the wider industry.