Emirates Wins Triple Gold For Safety Of Its Transport Services

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 05:45 PM

Emirates wins triple gold for safety of its transport services

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) Emirates, renowned for its world-leading air transport services, has also been recognised for its outstanding ground transport services with three gold citations from the RoSPA Health & Safety Awards.

The only airline to have receive an award two years in a row, the Emirates team took gold awards in three categories: Fleet Safety Award, Health & Safety Award, and Leisure Safety Award, demonstrating tangible outcomes in its operational safety performance, health and safety governance systems, and extensive COVID-19 precautions to safeguard its people and customers.

In the UAE, Emirates operates a fleet of just over a thousand vehicles to transport its crew and other employees to and from the workplace, averaging 2.5 million road trips in a normal year.

It also puts in place standards and protocols for service providers to transport premium customers to and from the airport in comfort and safety as part of its signature Emirates Chauffeur Drive service.

RoSPA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents) is a UK organisation that focusses on promoting and facilitating occupational health and safety, and road, home, leisure and education safety around the world.

The annual RoSpa Awards are reviewed by a panel of independent assesors, with stringent submissions requiring demonstrable evidence of an entrant's health and safety management systems, including aspects such as risk assessments, safety audits, and safety education initiatives.

In 2021, the awards saw more than 2,000 entries from companies globally.

