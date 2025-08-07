Open Menu

Emirates-XRG's Christen Finishes Fourth In Disrupted Tour De Pologne Stage 3

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Emirates-XRG's Christen finishes fourth in disrupted Tour de Pologne stage 3

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) MADRID/WARSAW 7th August, 2025 (WAM) – Wednesday afternoon brought a third-place finish for Sebastián Molano in stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos, with Jan Christen following up with a fourth-place finish for UAE Team Emirates-XRG in stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne. Christen’s result, however, came on a day marred by a big crash within the final 20km.

Owing to the need to get ambulances towards the front of proceedings, the stage was briefly neutralised, with time gaps not counted towards the general classification. As a result, only the stage honours were up for grabs in the old mining city of Wałbrzych.

Christen gave it a good go and punched his ticket for the raffle, but the young Swiss rider was ultimately swamped by those who had returned to the peloton following the neutralisation.

Although the peloton had dwindled down to around 20 riders as the race came to its crucial moments, the group swelled back to its usual size after the neutralisation, making the eventual sprint hotly contested.

As Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) picked up the day’s top prize, Christen made his way up to third place in the general classification, owing to the unfortunate abandonment of Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek).

At the Vuelta a Burgos, Sebastián Molano showed a fine burst of speed to finish in third place on stage 2. Coming to a head with a sprinters’ showdown in Buniel, the second stage was always destined to be one for the fast men, and so it proved.

