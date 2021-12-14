DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) Emirates will operate a special one-off A380 service to Bahrain on 15th December, one day ahead of the country’s special Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The Kingdom’s 50th anniversary coincides with the UAE's Golden Jubilee, and Emirates’ special one-off operation with the specially emblazoned 50th livery further demonstrates the unique, fraternal ties between the two nations.

The Emirates A380 service will operate as EK 839 and EK 840 on 15th December, departing Dubai at 16:05 and arriving in Bahrain at 16:25.

The flight will then depart Bahrain at 17:45, arriving in Dubai at 20:00.

At the Dubai Airshow last month, Emirates signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gulf Air to develop a codeshare partnership and increase cooperation in a number of areas across the business. This new agreement offers more choices and convenient connections for travellers across the two airline networks, in addition to reciprocal frequent flyer programme benefits.