UrduPoint.com

Emirates' 50th Anniversary Livery To Make Debut In Bahrain To Mark Kingdom's Golden Jubilee

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 07:30 PM

Emirates&#039; 50th Anniversary livery to make debut in Bahrain to mark Kingdom&#039;s Golden Jubilee

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) Emirates will operate a special one-off A380 service to Bahrain on 15th December, one day ahead of the country’s special Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The Kingdom’s 50th anniversary coincides with the UAE's Golden Jubilee, and Emirates’ special one-off operation with the specially emblazoned 50th livery further demonstrates the unique, fraternal ties between the two nations.

The Emirates A380 service will operate as EK 839 and EK 840 on 15th December, departing Dubai at 16:05 and arriving in Bahrain at 16:25.

The flight will then depart Bahrain at 17:45, arriving in Dubai at 20:00.

At the Dubai Airshow last month, Emirates signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gulf Air to develop a codeshare partnership and increase cooperation in a number of areas across the business. This new agreement offers more choices and convenient connections for travellers across the two airline networks, in addition to reciprocal frequent flyer programme benefits.

Related Topics

Business UAE Dubai Bahrain December Gold Agreement

Recent Stories

DIFC Courts launches Specialised Court for the Dig ..

DIFC Courts launches Specialised Court for the Digital Economy

1 minute ago
 UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group participates ..

UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group participates in climate change seminar

16 minutes ago
 Six-member Afghan Higher Education delegation visi ..

Six-member Afghan Higher Education delegation visits University of Peshawar

1 minute ago
 Citizen portal complaints: Department's heads to f ..

Citizen portal complaints: Department's heads to face action on below 50 pc perf ..

1 minute ago
 Israeli Prime Minister, German Chancellor Discuss ..

Israeli Prime Minister, German Chancellor Discuss Iran's Nuclear Program, COVID- ..

1 minute ago
 US, Indonesia Sign Memorandum on Maritime Cooperat ..

US, Indonesia Sign Memorandum on Maritime Cooperation - Blinken

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.