Emirates' Home Check-in Service Records Over 2,500 Users During July Travel Peak

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 07:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2021) Over 2,500 Emirates customers enhanced their travel experience by adding innovative home check-in services to their bookings in July 2021.

The airline’s popular service enables passengers departing from Dubai to quickly and efficiently complete the check-in process in the comfort of their home and enjoy a swift and smooth journey through the airport.

During the peak summer travel departures from the UAE in July, Emirates’ home check-in services were typically booked for groups of four to five people, with travellers’ most popular destinations being Amman (Jordan), Beirut (Lebanon) and Male (Maldives). Thursdays and the Eid long weekend were particularly busy with up to 130 home check-ins completed and 150 pieces of baggage delivered to the airport a day across Dubai.

Underscoring the popularity of the service, some 400 home check-ins were for repeat customers who had already taken advantage of the service before.

During the safe and convenient home check-in process, customer-oriented agents check in travellers for their flights, issue boarding passes, weigh and tag their sanitised baggage and ensure these are delivered to the airport and loaded onto the aircraft.

Emirates customers can easily book their home check-in service on emirates.com up to 24 hours before their flight and receive the service up to 8 hours before scheduled departure time.

Customers also have the option to book fast-track marhaba services to help whisk them through airport immigration for an even more contactless on ground experience. In addition, travellers can also book pre-travel COVID-19 testing, where results are shared with customers digitally. All passengers who test negative for COVID-19 receive a medical certificate within 24 to 48 hours to meet the entry guidelines of their destination.

For their return to Dubai, customers can choose to book a land and leave service which enables them to proceed directly home while trained agents collect their baggage, clear it through customs, sanitize the baggage, and then deliver it directly to their doorstep.

Emirates’ home check-in service is delivered by DUBZ, dnata’s baggage technology and logistics company.

