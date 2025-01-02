EmiratesGBC, Global Green Growth Institute partner to advance sustainable urban development

- Home
Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 06:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) The Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on promoting sustainable, climate-resilient, inclusive, and green urban development in the UAE through a combination of support mechanisms, training, knowledge platforms, and knowledge-sharing events.
Leveraging insights from both the public and private sectors, this partnership will address challenges in enhancing the built environment, with a deep focus on green project implementation and thought leadership.
The agreement aims to enhance green growth efforts and urban sustainability initiatives in the UAE and accelerate the country’s progress towards its Net Zero by 2050 commitments.
By combining their expertise, networks, and experience, EmiratesGBC and GGGI will work together to drive the UAE's net-zero readiness and develop and implement innovative solutions for green buildings, sustainable infrastructure, and climate-resilient cities.
The MoU was signed by EmiratesGBC Chairman Khaled Bushnaq, in the presence of CEO Abdullatif Albitawi and representatives from the Global Green Growth Institute led by Mahamadou Tounkara, Director of the middle East and North Africa Region. Representatives from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) also attended the signing ceremony, underscoring the importance of this partnership for the nation's sustainability agenda.
Khaled Bushnaq, Chairman, EmiratesGBC, said, “The collaboration with Global Green Growth Institute marks a significant step forward in translating our shared vision for sustainable urban development into tangible action.
The UAE's Net Zero by 2050 target requires a concerted effort from all sectors, and partnering with GGGI allows us to leverage their global expertise and network to accelerate the adoption of green building practices and drive the transition towards a net-zero built environment. We are particularly excited about the opportunities for knowledge exchange and capacity building that this MoU will facilitate.”
Mahamadou Tounkara, Director of the Middle East and North Africa Region, Global Green Growth Institute, said, “The UAE has demonstrated strong leadership in the pursuit of sustainable development, and GGGI is proud to support these efforts and advance the nation’s ambitious Net Zero by 2050 goals through our partnership with EmiratesGBC. This collaboration reinforces our shared commitment to developing and implementing innovative solutions for green buildings and sustainable infrastructure, and we look forward to empowering stakeholders across the UAE with the tools and resources they need to create a greener, more sustainable built environment.”
The partnership between EmiratesGBC and GGGI will encompass a range of activities including capacity-building workshops and training programmes to enhance the skills and knowledge of professionals in the built environment sector, and knowledge-sharing platforms and events to facilitate dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders across all sectors. Through pilot projects, the partnership will also demonstrate the feasibility and effectiveness of green building solutions.
