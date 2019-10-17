EmiratesGBC honours winners of the 2019 MENA Green Building Awards

Emirates Green Building Council, EmiratesGBC, an independent forum aimed at conserving the environment by strengthening and promoting green building practices, has honoured the winners of the 2019 MENA Green Building Awards

The annual awards recognises the sustainability champions in the middle East and North Africa region, said a press release issued by EmiratesGBS on Thursday.

Announcing the awards, Saeed Al Abbar, Chairman of EmiratesGBC, said, "This year’s awards have set another benchmark in the remarkable strides that the Middle East and North Africa region has made in promoting sustainable built environments. The innovative approaches, new products and above all, a clear commitment to making a difference shines through in the initiatives that the winners – as well as nominations we received – have rolled out.

The winners are Green Commercial Building of the Year: Izzat Marji Group Headquarter Green Building; Green school: Dubai American academy, submitted by Eco-Structures for TermoDeck; Sustainable Building Design: Saint-Gobain Multi-Comfort House in the UAE; and Sustainable Urban Community Design: Tilal Al Ghaf by Majid Al Futtaim.

Also, Facility Management Organisation: Dubai Silicon Oasis Facility Management by Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority; Contractor of the Year: Multiplex Constructions LLC; Developer of the Year: Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority; Green Product of the Year: Energy Management: Carrier AquaEdge 19DV Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chiller by Carrier Middle East Limited; Indoor Air Quality: Carrier Airovision Air Handling Units by Carrier Middle East; Conventional Construction Materials: Gyproc Habito Activ’Air by Saint-Gobain Gyproc Middle East FZE; and Water Management: Drinking Water System for reducing the GHG emissions by Nael General Contracting LLC.

Green Building Research of the Year: An Overview of Green Buildings Potential in Palestine by Al-Quds University Deanship of Scientific Research & Deanship of Graduate Studies; Retrofit Project of the Year: JAFZA building Retrofit project by Al Etihad Energy Services company; Best Operations & Maintenance: Emaar Entertainment; Green Training Initiative: Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities for Estidama Training Programme; and Zero Building Design: Majid Al Futtaim for Tilal Al Ghaf Sales & Experience Centre.

In addition to the above awards, the Dr. Owainati Student Excellence Award was presented to Mohamed Elimam from Rochester Institute of Technology - Dubai, for exceptional research work in a subject related to green buildings in the Middle East.

Al Abbar added, "The commendable work on net-zero buildings, a new category introduced this year, demonstrates the forward-looking measures already implemented in the region – making MENA a key partner in the global move towards zero buildings."

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Founder and CEO of Alliances for Global Sustainability, said, "The fundamentals for the UAE’s sustainable growth were established by our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was passionate about conserving the environment. His legacy lends wings to our leadership’s vision to ensure that UAE sets impressive benchmarks in all indicators relating to the sustainable use of resources, including securing renewable sources of energy and optimising the use of natural resources."

The Awards were open to all organisations including public and private sector enterprises, associations, consultants and practitioners for demonstrated innovation and a high level of excellence in sustainable principles and practices in the MENA Region.