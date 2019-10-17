UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EmiratesGBC Honours Winners Of The 2019 MENA Green Building Awards

Muhammad Irfan 32 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 12:45 PM

EmiratesGBC honours winners of the 2019 MENA Green Building Awards

Emirates Green Building Council, EmiratesGBC, an independent forum aimed at conserving the environment by strengthening and promoting green building practices, has honoured the winners of the 2019 MENA Green Building Awards

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2019) Emirates Green Building Council, EmiratesGBC, an independent forum aimed at conserving the environment by strengthening and promoting green building practices, has honoured the winners of the 2019 MENA Green Building Awards.

The annual awards recognises the sustainability champions in the middle East and North Africa region, said a press release issued by EmiratesGBS on Thursday.

Announcing the awards, Saeed Al Abbar, Chairman of EmiratesGBC, said, "This year’s awards have set another benchmark in the remarkable strides that the Middle East and North Africa region has made in promoting sustainable built environments. The innovative approaches, new products and above all, a clear commitment to making a difference shines through in the initiatives that the winners – as well as nominations we received – have rolled out.

The winners are Green Commercial Building of the Year: Izzat Marji Group Headquarter Green Building; Green school: Dubai American academy, submitted by Eco-Structures for TermoDeck; Sustainable Building Design: Saint-Gobain Multi-Comfort House in the UAE; and Sustainable Urban Community Design: Tilal Al Ghaf by Majid Al Futtaim.

Also, Facility Management Organisation: Dubai Silicon Oasis Facility Management by Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority; Contractor of the Year: Multiplex Constructions LLC; Developer of the Year: Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority; Green Product of the Year: Energy Management: Carrier AquaEdge 19DV Water-Cooled Centrifugal Chiller by Carrier Middle East Limited; Indoor Air Quality: Carrier Airovision Air Handling Units by Carrier Middle East; Conventional Construction Materials: Gyproc Habito Activ’Air by Saint-Gobain Gyproc Middle East FZE; and Water Management: Drinking Water System for reducing the GHG emissions by Nael General Contracting LLC.

Green Building Research of the Year: An Overview of Green Buildings Potential in Palestine by Al-Quds University Deanship of Scientific Research & Deanship of Graduate Studies; Retrofit Project of the Year: JAFZA building Retrofit project by Al Etihad Energy Services company; Best Operations & Maintenance: Emaar Entertainment; Green Training Initiative: Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities for Estidama Training Programme; and Zero Building Design: Majid Al Futtaim for Tilal Al Ghaf Sales & Experience Centre.

In addition to the above awards, the Dr. Owainati Student Excellence Award was presented to Mohamed Elimam from Rochester Institute of Technology - Dubai, for exceptional research work in a subject related to green buildings in the Middle East.

Al Abbar added, "The commendable work on net-zero buildings, a new category introduced this year, demonstrates the forward-looking measures already implemented in the region – making MENA a key partner in the global move towards zero buildings."

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Founder and CEO of Alliances for Global Sustainability, said, "The fundamentals for the UAE’s sustainable growth were established by our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was passionate about conserving the environment. His legacy lends wings to our leadership’s vision to ensure that UAE sets impressive benchmarks in all indicators relating to the sustainable use of resources, including securing renewable sources of energy and optimising the use of natural resources."

The Awards were open to all organisations including public and private sector enterprises, associations, consultants and practitioners for demonstrated innovation and a high level of excellence in sustainable principles and practices in the MENA Region.

Related Topics

Africa Technology Palestine Water UAE Student Dubai Rochester Middle East 2019 All From Best

Recent Stories

Prince William, his wife Princess Kate arrive in L ..

48 seconds ago

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid A ..

47 seconds ago

Russian Agriculture Watchdog Suspends Wheat Export ..

48 seconds ago

EU Has Not Banned Serbia From Signing Free Trade A ..

50 seconds ago

Serbian Ambassador to Moscow Hopes EU to Eventuall ..

55 seconds ago

Federal Minister admits govt’s mistake not to ta ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.