EmiratesGBC Invites Entries For 9th MENA Green Building Awards

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 03:30 PM

EmiratesGBC invites entries for 9th MENA Green Building Awards

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) Emirates Green Building Council, EmiratesGBC, has announced that it will invite entries for the ninth edition of its MENA Green Building Awards to coincide with the week of World Environment Day.

The awards will be announced at the Annual EmiratesGBC Congress in Dubai in November this year. The awards will strengthen the green building movement in the region by honouring the outstanding work of the private and public sector entities, associations, consultants as well as green building and sustainability practitioners.

Ali Al Jassim, Chairman of EmiratesGBC, said, "At EmiratesGBC, we aim to support the UAE government to achieve Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment by 2050 in accordance with the Paris Agreement. The 9th MENA Green Building Awards underlines our commitment to strengthening sustainability in the MENA region and help achieve the net zero-emission goals. The awards aim to encourage associations, consultants and practitioners to demonstrate innovation and high levels of sustainability in their work."

The awards have 17 categories: Net Zero Building Project of the Year; Green Building Project; Sustainable Design Project; Facility Management Organisation; Contractor; Developer; Consultancy; Green Building Product – Indoor Air Quality, Energy Management, Water Management, Green Building Material – Construction Material; Green Building Research Award; Training Initiative of the Year; Retrofit Project of the Year; Best Operations and Maintenance (existing building); Healthy Space Project of the Year and SME of the Year.

KPMG, a global network of professional firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services, has been selected as the official auditor of the awards to support a fair and transparent process of determining the short-listed and winning organisations.

To encourage academia engagement, the event also includes the Dr. Owainati Student Excellence Award sponsored by Dr. Sadek Owainati, the Co-Founder of EmiratesGBC. A student who showcases outstanding work in sustainability will be presented with this award.

Endorsed by the World Green Building Council, the official partners for the awards are Egypt Green Building Council, Kuwait Green Building Council, Jordan Green Building Council, Lebanon Green Building Council, Morocco Green Building Council, and Palestine Green Building Council to promote sustainability beyond the UAE.

EmiratesGBC is offering Platinum, Gold, Silver and other sponsorship opportunities to various organisations that wish to collaborate for the awards and the annual congress.

