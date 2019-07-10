EmiratesGBC leaders elected to key global positions at WorldGBC

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) The Emirates Green Building Council, EmiratesGBC, an independent forum aimed at conserving the environment by strengthening and promoting green building practices has highlighted its strong role in driving the sustainable development narrative globally with its senior leaders being elected to key international positions.

Saeed Al Abbar, Chairman of the EmiratesGBC, has been elected as the Treasurer of the World Green Building Council’s, WorldGBC, Board of Directors, while Khaled Bushnaq, Vice Chairman of the EmiratesGBC, has been re-appointed as the Regional Chair of the WorldGBC middle East and North Africa, MENA, Regional Network.

Cristina Gamboa, CEO, WorldGBC, said, "Our Board of Directors is an influential group of global leaders, who work hard to ensure the WorldGBC delivers on its collective mission of green buildings for everyone, everywhere. As the WorldGBC prepares to implement a new three-year strategy in 2020, Al Abbar’s role as Treasurer will be essential to fulfil the full potential of the WorldGBC globally. He has continued to demonstrate outstanding leadership in the field of sustainability and has promoted green buildings as one of the most effective solutions to climate change. Similarly, Bushnaq has been a true champion of sustainability across the MENA region, and his leadership as Chair will help strengthen the network of Green Buildings Councils in the region.

Speaking about the appointment, Al Abbar said, "It is my honour to serve on the Board of Directors of the WorldGBC and join the Executive Committee of the board as Treasurer. This is a crucial time for the global green building movement as we look to drive action in implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goals within the built environment, as well as roll out a new strategic plan for the WorldGBC."

"The MENA region is critical for the growth of green buildings globally over the next few years. The WorldGBC’s MENA Regional Network has been responding to the challenges and opportunities on the ground, ensuring that the region’s buildings ensure a high quality of life for people, minimise the negative impacts on the environment, and maximise the economic benefits," Bushnaq said.

The WorldGBC Board of Directors comprises senior leaders from 15 Green Building Councils around the world, and its role is to advise and oversee the WorldGBC’s organisational strategy and governance.

The MENA Regional Network consists of nine Green Building Councils based in the MENA region and includes Bahrain, Egypt, the UAE, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestine and Qatar.