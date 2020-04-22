EmiratesGBC strengthens provision of Green Building Tooltips

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) The Emirates Green Building Council, EmiratesGBC, an independent forum aimed at conserving the environment by strengthening and promoting green building practices, is strengthening the provision of its proprietary Green Building Tooltips.

EmiratesGBS is doing this with the added support of Rain Bird, a global manufacturer and provider of irrigation products and services, headquartered in Azusa, California.

This builds on the founding and continued sponsorship extended by BASF, the world’s largest chemical company and the leading supplier of polyurethane systems and specialities that create application-oriented industry solutions to promote sustainable building practices using the EmiratesGBC Tooltips.

A rich online resource on green building practices, EmiratesGBC Green Building Tooltips provides relevant information on green buildings for homeowners and developers, as well as for commercial building owners and tenants, architects, interior designers, planners and for educational institutions and healthcare providers.

Tooltips features three building typologies: Home, Office, and Schools and features a section for Lifestyle & Awareness.

With the support of Taqati, BASF and Rain Bird, EmiratesGBC aims to further educate the industry and the community on the best practices they can follow in achieving higher levels of energy and water use efficiency, as well as promote sustainable initiatives.

Dr. Ali Al Jassem, Chairman of EmiratesGBC, said that the Tooltips highlights the company's commitment to foster awareness and knowledge about green buildings, and how through various measures, sustainable initiatives can be successfully incorporated in new buildings, as well as in retrofits.

In turn, Anas Al Kilani, International business Manager of Rain Bird International, said, "Through the intelligent use of water, Rain Bird is providing recommendations, advice and best practices to educate the community to achieve higher levels of water use efficiency. Improving the efficiency of the outdoor landscape irrigation can have a great impact on water conservation and promote sustainable initiatives."

"The EmiratesGBC Tooltips has been doing a great job in highlighting how water management practices and high-performance thermal insulation products can improve energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Through our continued support to Tooltips, we are bringing the green vision of the UAE a step closer to the built environment and the general public," Dr. Udo Huenger, Vice President middle East, BASF, noted.