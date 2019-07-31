Emirati 'Ambassadors of Innovation' head to China

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, revealed that 20 Emiratis visited the People’s Republic of China for two weeks as part of the 'Ambassadors of Innovation - Leaders of the Future' programme, which supports the UAE’s efforts to empower young people through creativity and innovation.

The programme, implemented by the DEWA and the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, also supports volunteer work among the DEWA’s employees whilst promoting Emirati-Chinese relations.

This follows the success of the first UAE Pioneers 2015 initiative, when DEWA sent 20 orphaned students on an educational trip to Singapore.

The Innovation Ambassadors team included 10 high school science students, five students from the DEWA academy, and five Emirati DEWA technicians. The training areas included renewable energy generation and storage technologies, Artificial Intelligence systems, blockchain, fifth-generation network technologies, smart systems for electricity and water infrastructure, and electric vehicle technologies.

The trip comprised a full line-up of educational and technical programmes at institutions in Beijing, China. The ambassadors also met Huawei’s team to understand fifth-generation communication mechanisms and participate in workshops at its research and development department.

"At DEWA, we work in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and are committed to supporting and providing young people with the necessary resources to prepare a generation of creative leaders who will implement ambitious national strategies and plans, including the UAE Vision 2021," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of the DEWA.

"The Ambassadors of Innovation - Leaders of the Future programme is part of a joint international project with the Chinese Government within our corporate responsibility and the DEWA’s strategy to build the abilities of young Emiratis and provide them with the necessary tools for perfection and innovation," he added.

For his part, Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, Director-General of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, said, "The partnership between DEWA and Watani Al Emarat Foundation is a result of their joint collaboration and constructive initiatives to build the abilities of young Emiratis and achieve the UAE’s vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to prepare young leaders and equip them with science and knowledge."

DEWA signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, last April with the Watani Al Emarat Foundation to implement national and community initiatives and projects that contribute to enhancing the nation’s global standing in charity and voluntary work.