UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirati Aid Ship Arrives In Beirut

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 10:30 PM

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) An Emirati humanitarian aid ship dispatched by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, arrived in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, to support people affected by the explosion at the city’s port.

The ship carried 2,400 tonnes of relief aid, including food, food supplements for children, sanitisers, personal protective equipment, clothes and medical supplies, to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic in Lebanon.

The ship was received by members of the UAE Embassy in Lebanon, and its cargo was delivered to relevant Lebanese authorities.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, stated that the ship was sent to Lebanon upon the directives of the UAE’s leadership to support the victims of the explosion, noting that the ERC is keen to deliver humanitarian aid by land and sea to meet the growing needs of the Lebanese people.

The ERC drafted a detailed plan, in coordination with the Humanitarian and Development Affairs office of the UAE Embassy in Lebanon and relevant Lebanese authorities, to distribute aid to those affected by the explosion.

Related Topics

UAE Beirut Lebanon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

1 hour ago

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

2 hours ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

3 hours ago

Samsung S20 FE stuns phone users with heart-touchi ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Global Goals House explores internationa ..

3 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: A phone that speaks to your ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.