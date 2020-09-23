Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) An Emirati humanitarian aid ship dispatched by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, arrived in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, to support people affected by the explosion at the city’s port.

The ship carried 2,400 tonnes of relief aid, including food, food supplements for children, sanitisers, personal protective equipment, clothes and medical supplies, to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic in Lebanon.

The ship was received by members of the UAE Embassy in Lebanon, and its cargo was delivered to relevant Lebanese authorities.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, stated that the ship was sent to Lebanon upon the directives of the UAE’s leadership to support the victims of the explosion, noting that the ERC is keen to deliver humanitarian aid by land and sea to meet the growing needs of the Lebanese people.

The ERC drafted a detailed plan, in coordination with the Humanitarian and Development Affairs office of the UAE Embassy in Lebanon and relevant Lebanese authorities, to distribute aid to those affected by the explosion.