Emirati aircraft carrying 38 tonnes of aid arrives Sudan to help fight coronavirus

KHARTOUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) On the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Al Maktoum Foundation, an Emirati aircraft carrying 38 tonnes of medical aid arrived yesterday at Khartoum International Airport.

The flydubai aircraft was received at the airport by Prof. Siddiq Tawer, Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council and Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Health Emergencies, and Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, along with several officials from the Ministry of Health and members of the UAE Embassy, as well as officials from the foundation’s Khartoum office and journalists.

On behalf of Sudan’s President, Prime Minister, Sovereign Council and Transitional Government, Prof. Tawer thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for supporting Sudan’s efforts to combat coronavirus.

Prof. Tawer also lauded Sheikh Hamdan’s support and personal keenness to help Sudan, through the work of the foundation.

Al Junaibi stated that the aid supplied by the foundation is part of the overall aid provided by the UAE to Sudan, which is a continuous effort that has lasted for decades.

In his statement, Mirza Al Sayegh, Director of the Office of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Member of the board of Trustees of the Foundation, said that the foundation has always been keen to support Sudan in many areas, including education, water aid, orphan support and other charitable activities.

Ibrahim Adlan, Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority in Sudan, said that Khartoum Airport has created an air bridge for various humanitarian aid, and praised Sheikh Hamdan and the foundation for supporting Sudan with substantial amounts of medical supplies to combat coronavirus.

The total aid provided by the UAE to Sudan to counter coronavirus amounted to 54 tonnes or 62 percent of the total global aid aimed at fighting the pandemic in the country.