Emirati, American Investors Discuss Business Opportunities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 05:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Chamber, the US Commercial Service at the US Embassy and the US Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration, are organising a virtual meeting on Wednesday, 7th April, to discuss investment opportunities.

The meeting will bring leading investors in the UAE together with the certified trade mission for the US alternative asset fund managers.

The event will be held in two different timeframes, the morning session will have B2B meetings on the platform of the US virtual trade mission, through which participants of investors in the UAE will meet their counterparts from the American asset fund managers.

Whereas in the evening session, the Chamber will hold a virtual webinar that will have the participation of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

Both authorities will deliver a presentation on the investment climate in Abu Dhabi and the shape of the perfect businesses environment that Abu Dhabi government offers to attract foreign investors and FDIs.

The evening sessions will also witness a presentation on economic incentives that increase investment opportunities, the prospects of holding partnerships and conducting commercial projects.

Abu Dhabi Chamber is organising this investment and trade event starting from its awareness to create a free and diverse business environment in which the biggest investment companies in Abu Dhabi can obtain and exchange information with their counterparts from managers of the asset funds in the USA.

Fifteen companies from the US alternative asset fund managers will join the meeting along with the leading investors in Abu Dhabi.

