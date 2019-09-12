Emirati and French nuclear energy companies discuss partnerships

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) More than 20 French and 12 Emirati companies attended the first E-Fusion Initiative to discuss potential partnerships and new business opportunities.

The side event took place in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of the 24th World Energy Congress (WEC), currently running in Abu Dhabi.

The E-Fusion Initiative aims at bringing together the French nuclear supply chain and Emirati companies around projects for the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programe. The initiative is co-headed by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and the French Nuclear Industry Association (GIFEN).

Mohamed Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of ENEC welcomed the French participants led by Ludovic Pouille, Ambassador of France to the UAE, Xavier Ursat, Chairman of the GIFEN as well as Jean-Bernard Levy, Chairman and CEO at EDF.

Al Hammadi said, "Creating a sustainable local supply chain for the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is a key component of our strategy for developing the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme. Exchanging information and expertise with international partners is central to our strategy at ENEC, and we were delighted to have the opportunity to organise the E-Fusion Initiative in partnership with GIFEN to bring together the best local suppliers with French companies that bring with them significant experience in the nuclear energy industry."

Xavier Ursat concluded the opening speeches stressing the large scope of the French expertise in the nuclear sector, especially in the fields of operation and maintenance.

The GIFEN’s ambition is to have this side-event become a cornerstone of a long term association. The World Nuclear Exhibition due to take place in June 2020 in Paris, has been announced as the next step for the E-Fusion initiative, with confirmed projects and partnerships between French and Emirati companies as well as Nawah. Emirati officials from ENEC and Nawah shared details of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme as well as the requirements for working in the UAE nuclear sector.

Both the UAE and French companies introduced their activities and services in order to look for collaboration opportunities, enabling local companies to increase their nuclear energy offerings and expertise in line with industry standards to sustainably supply the UAE’s local nuclear supply chain. "France and the UAE have a long-lasting friendly relationship: the strengthening and the diversification of the bilateral ties cover many areas such as culture, defense, trade, industry and nuclear. This is a strong sign of mutual trust, allowing both our countries to collaborate on large-scale and long-term joint projects," said the French Ambassador during the closing ceremony.

Closing the E-Fusion event, Jean-Bernard Levy, EDF Chairman and CEO, said, "The UAE, and more broadly the middle East, are of strategic importance for EDF’s business. We are proud to be one of the contributors, with our extensive know-how, to the success of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant project, and to support ENEC and Nawah."