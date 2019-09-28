UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirati Astronaut Records One-hour Film Documenting Life Aboard ISS And His Activities

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 12:15 AM

Emirati astronaut records one-hour film documenting life aboard ISS and his activities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansoori began his second day aboard the International Space Station, ISS, by communicating with the team at the ground stations in Moscow, Dubai, and Houston, and informed them of his daily schedule. Two live sessions, one via video and one via radio, were organised between Al Mansoori and school students and the public. Al Mansoori answered questions about how the launch to space felt, and about his thoughts when he saw the Earth from Space and the UAE, to which he answered it was the best feeling he got. Students also asked about microgravity and how to cope with it. During the video call, Al Mansoori was at Columbus Laboratory aboard the ISS.

These live sessions took place at Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, MBRSC, in Dubai, in cooperation with NASA, where the audience had the opportunity to ask questions that were answered by Al Mansoori.

Al Mansoori also spoke to Dr. Hanan AlSuwaidi, the flight surgeon for the mission, who will be following his medical status throughout his time in space.

Al Mansoori recorded a one-hour film documenting life aboard the ISS and his activities aboard, and then recorded his diary for 15 minutes.

He recorded an hour-long film documenting the life of the International Space Station and its components, as well as the activities of the astronauts, and a 15-minute diary.

Al Mansoori conducted an experiment on Fluidics (fluid dynamics in space), to observe how liquids move in weightlessness. The first part of the experiment dealt with technical aspects of liquid leakage during movement in space, while the second part monitored the wave disturbance on the surface of a liquid layer in microgravity.

Earlier, he received a video call from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on his second day aboard the ISS. This step confirms the constant support provided by the UAE’s wise leadership to UAE citizens where ever they are.

Al Mansoori thanked the UAE's wise leadership for their unlimited support to Emirati youth, stressing that he is proud to be the first Emirati to carry the UAE flag into space. He also expressed his ambitions that the experiences carried out by him and his colleagues would contribute to serving humanity.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Film And Movies Moscow UAE Dubai Rashid Columbus Houston From Best

Recent Stories

Gargash meets UN High Commissioner for Human Right ..

51 minutes ago

UN Peacekeeping Mission's Helicopter Crashes in CA ..

15 minutes ago

New technologies changing societies: Experts

15 minutes ago

Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss North Korea, Afghanistan, U ..

19 minutes ago

Russia Has No Plans to Rebuild the Soviet Union by ..

19 minutes ago

NATO Expects Russian-US New START Consultative Com ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.