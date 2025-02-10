Open Menu

Emirati Authors Explore UAE’s Culture, Arts At New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 08:45 PM

Emirati authors explore UAE’s culture, arts at New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) As part of the cultural collaboration between Sharjah and India, Emirati writers engaged in dialogues celebrating UAE heritage and cross-cultural connections at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2025 (NDWBF).

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) and India’s National Book Trust (NBT), in collaboration with the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA), the events facilitated creative dialogue while underscoring historical and cultural synergies between the two nations.

Poet Dr. Shihab Ghanem analysed how translated verse bridges civilizations in a session titled “Building Cultural Bridges Through poetry Translation,” emphasising its power to deepen mutual understanding.

Writer and director Nasser Ahmed Al Yaqoubi explored cinema as a medium for cultural exchange in a session titled “Cinema Without Borders: A Cultural Dialogue Between the UAE and India,” featuring a documentary screening.

Meanwhile, author Mohsen Suleiman examined the representation of Indian characters in Emirati fiction as a symbol of cultural diversity in “The Indian Character in Emirati Stories.” Dr. Aisha Al Ghais highlighted the influence of Indian vocabulary on Emirati society in “Indian Vocabulary in Emirati Society,” tracing its integration into the local dialect through historical and cultural ties.

The National Book Trust, India, a cornerstone of the country’s literary ecosystem, advances reading culture through diverse publications, festivals, and youth-focused programs via its National Centre for Children’s Literature (NCCL). Beyond borders, it amplifies India’s literary voice through global translations, international fairs, and professional workshops for writers and publishers.

