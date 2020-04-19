Emirati awarded title of 'Personality of the World Autism Month'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) The Executive Office of the Gulf Disability Society has awarded the Emirati Yousef Khalid Al Murshidi with the title of "Personality of the World Autism Month," for the excellence he has displayed and for acquiring numerous related prizes.

The society also praised the UAE’s efforts to support People of Determination, coinciding with the celebration of the United Nations World Autism Awareness Day and World Autism Month in April.

Salah Abdullah Al Moussa, Chairman of the Society, praised the achievements of the 20-year old Al Murshidi, as well as his family and support from his rehabilitation centre.

Mona Saeed Al Mansouri, Member of the board of Directors of the Society, said that Al Murshidi suffers from autism spectrum disorder and hopes to become an ambassador for autism in the UAE, adding that he has been a member of the "Awladouna" Centre for People with Disabilities in Sharjah since 2005, and graduated in 2019 after receiving full care and integrated services, to reach a level of excellence and creativity.

The Gulf Disability Society is a charitable volunteer organisation established in Bahrain in 1999, with the aim of supporting the rights of People of Determination in the Gulf Cooperation countries, in coordination with the relevant authorities.