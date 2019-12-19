Emirati-Bangladeshi talks held to develop bilateral cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2019) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, today met with Shahriar Alam, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of regional and international developments, along with current ties between the UAE and Bangladesh, and means to develop them further.