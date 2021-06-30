UrduPoint.com
Emirati-Brazilian Parliamentary Friendship Committee Holds Virtual Meeting With Brazilian Counterpart

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) The Emirati-Brazilian Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC) held its first virtual meeting with the Brazilian-Emirati Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the National Congress of Brazil.

During the meeting, the sides discussed ways of strengthening their parliamentary ties, exchanging expertise and coordinating their views and stances on issues of mutual concern.

The meeting also explored avenues to enhance UAE-Brazil bilateral relations, especially in the areas of food security, infrastructure and industry.

"We are gathered today during the special circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. On behalf of the FNC, we would like to announce our solidarity with Brazil and its efforts to contain the pandemic, as well as our keenness to enhance the cooperation between our parliaments to counter the effects of the pandemic on our peoples and economies," said Dr. Tarek Humaid Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Emirati-Brazilian Parliamentary Friendship Committee.

The FNC appreciates Brazil’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, he added.

Eduardo Nantes Bolsonaro, Chairman of the Brazilian-Emirati Friendship Committee, highlighted the strong relations between the two countries, which have seen ongoing progress in many areas, especially in investment and economic fields, with the value of their trade exchange totalling US$2.79 billion in 2020.

He then highlighted the importance of the parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and Brazil's National Congress, highlighting the key role of both entities in enhancing their cooperation to serve their mutual interests, as well as the importance of holding regular bilateral meetings.

The meeting’s participants addressed the global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on many vital sectors, and the FNC committee members underscored the UAE’s efforts to contain pandemic’s reach in several countries, including Brazil, where the UAE shipped 12 tonnes of medical supplies to support 12,000 medical workers.

