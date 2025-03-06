Emirati Businessman Contributes AED20 Million To Fathers’ Endowment Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 05:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) An Emirati businessman has contributed AED20 million in support of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.
The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the poor and needy.
This contribution is part of the widespread response to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, an initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) that aims to honour fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name, while promoting the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity. It helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work and further establishes the concept of charitable endowments.
The Fathers’ Endowment campaign helps reinforce the noble values of generosity, solidarity, and deep humanitarian connection with people around the globe, while actively competing in global charitable initiatives. It embodies the UAE's long-term vision for charity, aiming to sustain its philanthropic philosophy and its strong commitment to supporting underprivileged individuals and communities as sustainable healthcare plays a key role in social stability, development, and trust in the future.
The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).
Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED 10, 1035 to donate AED 50, 1036 to donate AED 100 and 1038 to donate AED 500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.
Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).
