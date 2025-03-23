Emirati Businessman Contributes AED35 Million To Fathers' Endowment Campaign
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 02:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2025) An Emirati businessman has contributed AED35 million to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.
Operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the Fathers' Endowment campaign reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for promoting sustainable humanitarian and charitable work that utilises community participation and innovative programs, while making every effort to assist people in underprivileged communities, empowering them to live with dignity and meet their basic needs, with a particular focus on providing sustainable healthcare.
The Emirati businessman’s contribution is part of a community-wide response to the campaign, which honours fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name. The campaign promotes the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity and helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work, while further establishing the concept of charitable endowments.
The campaign also helps reinforce the noble values of generosity, solidarity, and deep humanitarian connection with people around the globe, while actively competing in global charitable initiatives. It embodies the UAE's long-term vision for charity, aiming to sustain its philanthropic philosophy.
The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).
Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.
Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).
