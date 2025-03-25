Emirati Businessman Contributes AED5 Million To Fathers’ Endowment Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2025 | 02:30 PM
Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2025) An Emirati businessman has contributed AED5 million to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.
The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.
This contribution is part of a community-wide response to the campaign, an initiative of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). The campaign honours fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name. The campaign promotes the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity and helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work, while further establishing the concept of charitable endowments.
It also helps reinforce the noble values of generosity, solidarity, and deep humanitarian connection with people around the globe, while actively competing in global charitable initiatives.
It embodies the UAE's long-term vision for charity, aiming to sustain its philanthropic philosophy.
The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).
Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.
Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).
Recent Stories
Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'
Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day
Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system for 'laparoscopic surgeries'
China offers huge investment opportunities in consumer market
Investopia signs seven partnerships with national institutions, global companies
ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million dividend in 2024
Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop solutions for smart ports
CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 insurance companies
Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland in Korea
Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'4 minutes ago
-
Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign4 minutes ago
-
Kuwait oil price down 32 cents to $76.28 pb19 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day34 minutes ago
-
Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion34 minutes ago
-
EMSTEEL, Yellow Door Energy to develop largest industrial solar PV rooftop project in UAE49 minutes ago
-
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system for 'laparoscopic surgeries'49 minutes ago
-
China offers huge investment opportunities in consumer market1 hour ago
-
Investopia signs seven partnerships with national institutions, global companies1 hour ago
-
WHO sets up first global wellness centre in India’s Gujarat state1 hour ago
-
ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million dividend in 20242 hours ago
-
Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop solutions for smart ports2 hours ago