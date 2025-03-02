- Home
Emirati Businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath Contributes AED7 Million To Fathers’ Endowment Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 04:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath, owner of the GINCO Group, announced a contribution of AED7 million towards the Fathers' Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to honour fathers in the UAE.
By establishing an AED1 billion sustainable endowment fund, the campaign aims to provide treatment and healthcare for the poor and needy.
This contribution is part of the strong community response to the Fathers' Endowment campaign, an initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).
Coinciding with Ramadan, the campaign promotes a unique approach to philanthropy, fostering community-wide participation to establish sustainable giving through endowments. This ensures ongoing support for essential services, particularly healthcare, for those in need.
Gheyath said, "The Fathers' Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, generates significant momentum for charitable giving. It provides individuals, institutions, and philanthropists with an opportunity to fulfill their social responsibilities and support the UAE's humanitarian initiatives, whose substantial annual impact is felt across communities worldwide.
"
He added that the campaign serves the noble goal of ensuring access to healthcare for the poor, needy, and vulnerable. This access is vital for protecting and improving lives, empowering communities, and promoting development. The campaign offers a crucial opportunity to contribute to the sustainable funding of healthcare, directly addressing a fundamental human need.
The Fathers' Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels, including the campaign's website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).
Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word "Father" to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.
Other possible platforms for donating are the DubaiNow app by clicking the "Donations" tab, and Dubai's community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).
