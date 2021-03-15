Emirati champion Omar Al Fadhli wins Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Moscow gold medal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) The third round of the sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Grand Slam, which was held in the Russian capital, Moscow, and concluded last night, witnessed the participation of 222 competitors from 15 countries holding purple, brown and black belts, amidst the implementation of the highest standards of safety.

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Moscow (ADGS Moscow) was the third stop in the 2020/2021 season after two hugely successful events in Miami and Rio de Janeiro, once again gathered the best competitors in the world in the purple, brown and black belts in the adult and masters divisions.

In a new achievement for sports in the UAE, Emirati champion Omar Al Fadhli won the gold medal in the 62-kilogramme purple belt category.

Al Fadhli is the only Arab and Emirati competitor to participate in the tournament, as he was keen to travel amidst the extraordinary conditions facing the entire world. He was also subject to all precautionary measures applied during the tournament.

Abdul Munam Al Hashmi, President of the Emirati and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations and First Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, commended the success of the tournament and the continuity of the Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro (AJP) despite the extraordinary global health conditions, adding that due to the UAE’s leadership and its distinguished programmes aimed at addressing the pandemic, the country has turned challenges into success stories.

All athletes competing at the ADGS Moscow followed the health and safety guidelines set up by the AJP during the COVID-19 pandemic, which included presenting negative tests for the novel coronavirus. Masks were mandatory during the event and the access to the venue was restricted to athletes and coaches.

Tariq Al Bahar, Director of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Grand Slam, expressed his satisfaction at the tournament’s progress, in line with the plans and significant success of the association despite the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He added that the Moscow round took place following the success of previous rounds in Miami in the US and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, noting that the next round will take place in Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour returns for the final leg of the 2020/2021 season on April 2-3 for the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour Abu Dhabi, at the Jiu Jitsu Arena. The final registration deadline is March 25.