Emirati Children's Day Reflects UAE's Commitment To Protect Children's Rights: Al Abri

Mon 15th March 2021 | 03:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), has said that the celebration of the Emirati Children's Day reflects the UAE's commitment to protecting, preserving and caring for children's rights in accordance with a pioneering and integrated legal and legislative system that guarantees the sound upbringing of future generations.

The Emirati Children's Day - celebrated on the 15th of March of every year - coincides with the adoption of the Child Rights Law in March 2016.

Al Abri appreciated the support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), for the efforts made and qualitative initiatives aimed at preserving the child's right to care and attention and everything that would guarantee obtaining the family, educational and social rights as guaranteed by laws and legislations.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Al Abri added, pays special attention to the supportive initiatives in this aspect, based on the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to establish an advanced judicial system that supports the preservation of children's rights at all stages of their age, with a focus on raising awareness the legal culture to inculcate the rights of the child and the responsibilities of the caregiver.

