UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirati Citizen Dies In Lebanon: UAE Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 01:15 AM

Emirati citizen dies in Lebanon: UAE Embassy

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) A UAE citizen died on Sunday in a Beirut hotel due to his health condition, the UAE Embassy announced.

UAE Ambassador to Lebanon Hamad Saeed Al Shamsi said his mission is coordinating with the competent Lebanese authorities to airlift the body of Ahmed Ali Abdul Hamid Al Qari Al Awadi to the UAE.

The Embassy is also following up on the results of investigations being conducted by Lebanese medical authorities on the matter, he added, noting that a preliminary medical assessment indicated that the cause of death was a sudden heart attack.

Related Topics

Attack UAE Hotel Died Beirut Lebanon Sunday

Recent Stories

Pak, India to sign agreement on Kartarpur Corridor ..

5 minutes ago

Etihad Airways unveils Manchester City Football FC ..

21 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif shifted to Services Hospital for medi ..

42 minutes ago

Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival kicks off with investor ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates 21st WETEX, 4th Duba ..

1 hour ago

Expo 2020 Dubai an opportunity for region to make ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.