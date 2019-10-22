Emirati citizen dies in Lebanon: UAE Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) A UAE citizen died on Sunday in a Beirut hotel due to his health condition, the UAE Embassy announced.

UAE Ambassador to Lebanon Hamad Saeed Al Shamsi said his mission is coordinating with the competent Lebanese authorities to airlift the body of Ahmed Ali Abdul Hamid Al Qari Al Awadi to the UAE.

The Embassy is also following up on the results of investigations being conducted by Lebanese medical authorities on the matter, he added, noting that a preliminary medical assessment indicated that the cause of death was a sudden heart attack.