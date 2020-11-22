UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirati Citizens Can Update Their Personal Details Until 31st December: ICA

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 06:15 PM

Emirati citizens can update their personal details until 31st December: ICA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2020) The period for updating the personal details of Emirati citizens has been extended till 31st December, according to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, ICA.

The authority stated that the decision - which is part of ''Your data ... Your identity'' initiative that was implemented on 28th of October 2020 - comes in accordance with the Authority’s aspirations in fulfilling the needs of community members in various circumstances.

The decision represents a new opportunity for the beneficiaries to complete the update of their data electronically until the end of 2020, whether through the smart application or the ICA website: www.

ica.gov.ae.

The updated data will help the medical sector coordinate its efforts and response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be accessible to other government sectors.

The authority pointed out that the first phase of the initiative is dedicated to UAE citizens of the target age group, which is 18 - 60 years, noting that the update processes for other segments of society will be resumed within the next stages that will be announced later.

Related Topics

UAE Ica October December Citizenship 2020 Government

Recent Stories

HCT celebrates remote graduation of 1,098 students

20 minutes ago

Supreme Petroleum Council announces new discovery ..

1 hour ago

Du set to host third annual edition of GCF 5G MENA ..

1 hour ago

10 million U.AE users from January to October 2020 ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,205 new COVID-19 cases, 791 recove ..

2 hours ago

Jafza-based companies can trade with confidence le ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.