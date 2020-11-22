Emirati citizens can update their personal details until 31st December: ICA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2020) The period for updating the personal details of Emirati citizens has been extended till 31st December, according to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, ICA.

The authority stated that the decision - which is part of ''Your data ... Your identity'' initiative that was implemented on 28th of October 2020 - comes in accordance with the Authority’s aspirations in fulfilling the needs of community members in various circumstances.

The decision represents a new opportunity for the beneficiaries to complete the update of their data electronically until the end of 2020, whether through the smart application or the ICA website: www.

ica.gov.ae.

The updated data will help the medical sector coordinate its efforts and response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be accessible to other government sectors.

The authority pointed out that the first phase of the initiative is dedicated to UAE citizens of the target age group, which is 18 - 60 years, noting that the update processes for other segments of society will be resumed within the next stages that will be announced later.