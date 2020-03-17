UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirati Coffee A Symbol Of Hospitality

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:00 PM

Emirati coffee a symbol of hospitality

by Ali Salem AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) Coffee made from roasted coffee beans is one of the most popular beverages and commodities around the world, and has become a means of socialising with others, which is a reason for its popularity and its nickname, "The Beloved Brunette."

Serving coffee is among the key hospitality traditions in the Arab world, especially in the UAE, and it has been a major part of Arab culture for many centuries.

Coffee is a symbol of the generosity and hospitality that characterises the Emirati community.

In light of the cultural and historic importance of Arab coffee, the UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, countries have included it in 2015 in the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO.

Ghaya Al Dhaheri, and Emirati culture researcher, explained that the emergence of coffee in the Gulf region dates back to over 500 years, due to its proximity to Hijaz, noting that coffee was transported from the region on Haj pilgrimages originating in Yemen.

She added that Emirati coffee is appreciated and respected, in terms of the ethics and behavioural etiquette of local communities, and guests are honoured by serving them coffee.

She also pointed out that coffee is among the basic supplies found in all Emirati households, and the coffee cup has become their daily companion when starting the day and honouring guests.

Al Dhaheri stressed that Emirati coffee is different from other types of coffee, as its beans are roasted in a different way and spices are added to it, such as saffron and cardamom. It is also made after Al Fajr prayers so Emirati citizens start their day by drinking coffee, but they also drink it in the afternoon after Al Asr prayers.

Al Dallah, the Arabian coffee pot, is one of the utensils used when making coffee. There are many types of such pots decorated in various ways, such as the "Falahi Dallah," which is a valuable pot named after the Al Bu Fallah tribe.

She also noted that coffee conveys significant values in the Emirati community, as it is offered as gifts between families, friends and neighbours on important occasions, such as the Holy Month of Ramadan, weddings and when moving homes.

Related Topics

World United Nations Yemen UAE Cuban Peso 2015 All From Arab Ramadan

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes Abdullah Al Marri to ..

36 minutes ago

No Coronavirus Cases Confirmed Yet in Syria - WHO

12 seconds ago

Russia Sends Iran Humanitarian Aid to Help in Coro ..

14 seconds ago

NY Fed announces another $500 bn cash injection to ..

15 seconds ago

Supreme Court adjourns Peshawar BRT case for one m ..

17 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Haripur imposes section 144

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.